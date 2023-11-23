Dealing with grief over the holidays? This therapist shares best practices

During a time when people are meant to come together, some families feel forever broken.

Psychotherapist Cherlette McCullough said it is normal for people impacted by tragedy to exclude themselves from holiday gatherings.

“When we think of the holidays, we do think of bright lights and happiness, right? But like you were saying, for a lot of people, the holidays: it’s dark and gloomy and sadness,” McCullough said.

She shared best practices for interacting with people overcome by grief this holiday. They include:

Being there for the person(s) grieving

Share words of encouragement

Validate their feelings

“What you don’t want to do is invalidate them by saying, ‘You should be happy for breath, strength and health. You’re alive. You’re still here.’ Move away from saying those things,” McCullough said.

The therapist said it is OK for those experiencing grief to practice solitude. She also suggested breathing exercises and affirmations.

“But I encourage anyone that’s going through grief at this time to allow yourself to connect with those that love you, and that’s something that can definitely shift your mood,” McCullough said.

