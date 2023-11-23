‘Light Orlando’ prepares to pack hundreds of Thanksgiving meals for people in need

ORLANDO, Fla. – The volunteer group “Light Orlando” is preparing to get hundreds of Thanksgiving meals to those less fortunate on Thursday.

On Wednesday afternoon, volunteers met at the Church of Latter-Day Saints at 3001 S. Apopka Vineland Road to set up ahead of Thanksgiving.

Volunteers are expected to begin packing meals starting on Thursday morning, with distribution planned to start around 10 a.m. and last until all meals have been handed out.

Meals are also going to be donated to local charities, which will then deliver them to the homes of people who are sick, elderly or in need.

“We’re taking that opportunity to get volunteers together to help serve others on this day, and hopefully that instills in everyone a desire to continue to do it throughout the year,” said Paul Waters with the church.

Light Orlando is still looking for more volunteers. To help out, click here.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: