Disney chefs prepare 1,000 Thanksgiving meals for homeless residents

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – It’s called an annual tradition.

On Thanksgiving eve, chefs like Beni Medoit-Cetoute are making sure plates are ready to go as Disney volunteers prepare to deliver 1,000 meals for residents at the Coalition for the Homeless of Central Florida and Harbor House.

“It feels good. I love it,” Medoit-Cetoute said.

Preparations began about a week ago.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios Executive Chef David Njoroge explained it’s not about cooking or hard work, it’s about giving back and making some magic for those in need.

“Many of our cast members and we ourselves are part of that community, so to be able to give back to the community in small ways and sometimes significant ways and just giving, we are creating a bit more magic for our community around us,” Njoroge said.

News 6 got the chance to join the chefs Wednesday where all the cooking took place at Disney Hollywood Studios’ “Hollywood and Vine” restaurant.

Chef Medoit-Cetoute showed that each meal included slices of turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce and green beans.

“It really is about caring, being humble, showing a little bit of humility and at the end of the day, it’s about caring about those around you,” Njoroge explained.

Disney volunteers are set to deliver the meals to residents on Thursday (Thanksgiving Day) -- just in time for dinner.