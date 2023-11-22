Donor steps up to keep annual Melbourne Light Parade rolling

MELBOURNE, Fla. – An organizer of the annual Melbourne Light Parade said the parade will in fact go on this year, thanks to a very generous donation from a Melbourne business owner.

The parade, set for Dec. 9, draws in tens of thousands of spectators. It was in jeopardy after organizers said they had until Dec. 1 to come up with $10,000 to pay for city costs — money they said they weren’t able to raise this year.

Karen Harshaw is calling it a Christmas miracle in downtown Melbourne.

The parade’s organizer said a generous donor, Ron Robin, who owns a landscaping company in Melbourne, saved the day. News 6 spoke to Robin via Zoom because he was out of town for work.

“It’s just the right thing to do. It wasn’t that big of a deal really, it’s something I needed to do,” said Robin.

He sent News 6 this statement:

“We are all elated that we could be of assistance in keeping this longstanding tradition alive with the Melbourne Light Parade. Karen and her organization do an outstanding job every year! We deeply cherish the work she does for less fortunate families in Melbourne and surrounding areas.

“On behalf of myself and everyone at Bob’s Complete, we would like to wish everyone a Happy Thanksgiving and a very Merry Christmas!”

Harshaw is a key organizer of the parade that’s been in place since 1993.

It’s a charity event that helps organizations raise money for kids and families in need each Christmas. She told me the parade was in jeopardy this year because of a lack of volunteers and money raised to pay for city permitting fees like for police, traffic engineering and more, which added up to more than $16,000. She was short about $10,000.

“It’s the same comment. It’s the worst season we’ve had this year for sales, so money is down and people didn’t want to donate,” said Harshaw.

The parade route starts not far from MLK and Hibiscus Blvd then makes a right down Hibiscus Blvd and goes about a mile or so down the road on Gateway Drive.

The parade’s situation was different from other Brevard County events that have been canceled this year, like the Space Coast Light Festival or the Christmas tree at the Titus Landing shopping center. But it was one more Christmas tradition in Brevard County that was in jeopardy, and that was getting people down.

Residents are happy about it and for the generous donor who stepped up to save Christmas in Melbourne.

“I usually go every year. It’s a lot of fun,” said Gabriela Nagron.

“Absolutely, it’s good for families to come out and enjoy the festivities,” said Colby Revers.

Downtown Melbourne has numerous events in December, including a holiday market, and Breakfast With Santa. Check out the Downtown Melbourne calendar for more information.

