Christmas tree at Titusville shopping center won’t go up this year because of vandals

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A large Christmas tree won’t be on display this holiday season at the Titus Landing shopping center.

Management said its annual Christmas tree popular for pictures and caroling won’t be returning because of vandalism.

“For kids to just come by and smash ornaments, it’s just a shame,’ business owner Chris Childs said.

Childs runs the Down Home Christmas Shoppe at Titus Landing.

He said the big tree usually means big business as crowds tend to do some shopping, but some young people had other intentions last year.

“So they would climb through inside the tree. There was trash inside a lot of times,” Childs said. “They would break the bulbs.”

And this isn’t the first News 6 report of vandalism in Titusville around the holidays.

Two years ago, police said teenagers stole Christmas decorations from seven houses in neighborhoods near Sisson Road.

Police said no one was caught.

We weren’t told if police investigated any vandalism reports related to the tree.

“You know, it’s a shame that just a few people might ruin something like that,” Childs said. “Why aren’t they at home? Why do the parents not know what they’re doing?”

