Police search for man who spray-painted ‘hate-based thoughts’ on Flagler Beach stores

Image of the man whom Flagler Beach police said has been spray-painting local businesses with 'hate-based thoughts.'

FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. – Police are searching for a man whom they said spray-painted on businesses in Flagler Beach this week.

In a release, the police department announced that the man used spray paint to “air his hate-based thoughts” on the businesses over the past few nights.

Images provided by the department show a man in a dark blue jacket with a hoodie over his head. Police said his sneakers appeared to be Nike Air Monarch IV.

“This criminal behavior is 100% unacceptable, and he needs to be identified, arrested and held accountable for his actions,” the release states.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity is urged to contact police at (386) 517-2020.

Alternatively, tips can be made to Crime Stoppers of North East Florida by calling (888) 277-8477 or clicking here.

No additional information has been provided, including what specific images or messages the man spray-painted.

