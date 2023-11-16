Flagler sheriff to provide ‘major update’ in September shooting of 18-month-old

BUNNELL, Fla. – Two months after an 18-month-old child was shot and killed in Palm Coast, the Flagler County Sheriff is promising a major update in the case this afternoon.

Sheriff Rick Staly and State Attorney RJ Larizza will hold a news conference at the sheriff’s operations center in Bunnell at 2:15 p.m. News 6 will stream the news conference in the video player above.

The shooting happened at a home on Ranwood Lane in Palm Coast on Sept. 3. Deputies said they responded to a call at the home and found an 18-month-old girl with a gunshot wound to the head. The child was pronounced deceased at an area hospital.

At the time, Staly said there were eight people in the home during the shooting, and there was one person of interest. The sheriff’s office said in the initial release that the girl’s death may have been accidental, but the investigation was ongoing.

