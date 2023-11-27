Antisemitic hate messages being investigated in Central Florida

Messages of hate are popping up once again around Florida as the outrage continues.

Flagler Beach Police posted photos on social media late Sunday asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who they said has been vandalizing local businesses with hate.

We also got new video from the University of Florida’s Chabad Jewish Center from this past Friday morning.

It’s hard to make out who the man is, but you can see him writing what ended up being hateful slurs and vandalizing the center.

The center putt out a notice saying it will not be cowed by hate and that they’ll advocate for Israel and continue to bring light and joy.

Flyer posted by the University of Florida Chabad Jewish Center (University of Florida Chabad Jewish Center)

“It makes me sad, not mad because I think a lot of its ignorance,” Rabbi Chaim Lipskier said.

Rabbi Lipskier at the Chabad at UCF is also reacting after campus police said a hateful message was found near parking garage C earlier this month.

They said a student told them he saw a 4-foot banner hanging from the garage with a hateful message towards the Jewish community.

“It’s concerning, something they think about,” Lipskier said, talking about the students at UCF who view the Chabad as a safe haven. “As they got through their day think about, will I experience anti semitism today, how will it show up in different ways.”

This comes as state lawmakers earlier this year passed the public nuisances law to hold people accountable by increasing punishments for acts motivated by hate.

“I feel bad that somebody could be so filled with hate and wake up In the morning and the way to fill your day is to say something nasty about other people,” Lipskier said.

