Search underway for man accused of sex attack in Orange County apartment

Deputies in Orange County said a man pushed his way into an apartment in an attempted sexual attack.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County deputies are looking for a man who is accused of pushing his way into an apartment and attempting to sexually assault a woman on Sunday evening.

Deputies posted on social media saying the man pushed his way into the apartment inside of the Mercury 3100 complex near Lokanotosa Trail and Alafaya Club Drive.

In surveillance video posted by the sheriff’s office, the man can be seen running from a stairwell to a hallway before running back towards the stairwell a few seconds later.

Deputies said the man tried to sexually attack the woman, but she and a roommate “helped chase him away.”

ALERT: This man followed a woman, pushed his way into an apartment near Lokanotosa Trail & Alafaya Club Drive and attempted to sexually attack her late Sunday night. She fought back and an alert roommate helped chase him away. Please look at this video of the suspect fleeing and… pic.twitter.com/xUCXmGuiJK — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) November 27, 2023

Deputies ask anyone who recognizes the man to call 911, The Orange County Sheriff’s Office at 407-836-4357 or Crimeline at 800-436-8477.

