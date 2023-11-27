68º
Search underway for man accused of sex attack in Orange County apartment

Attack happened at the Mercury 3100 complex near Lokanotosa Trail, Alafaya Club Drive

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

Deputies in Orange County said a man pushed his way into an apartment in an attempted sexual attack. (Orange County Sheriff's Office)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County deputies are looking for a man who is accused of pushing his way into an apartment and attempting to sexually assault a woman on Sunday evening.

Deputies posted on social media saying the man pushed his way into the apartment inside of the Mercury 3100 complex near Lokanotosa Trail and Alafaya Club Drive.

In surveillance video posted by the sheriff’s office, the man can be seen running from a stairwell to a hallway before running back towards the stairwell a few seconds later.

Deputies said the man tried to sexually attack the woman, but she and a roommate “helped chase him away.”

Deputies ask anyone who recognizes the man to call 911, The Orange County Sheriff’s Office at 407-836-4357 or Crimeline at 800-436-8477.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest.

