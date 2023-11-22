Fatal crash leaves vehicle on train tracks, shuts down lanes near Taft, firefighters say

Traffic camera view of a fatal crash at Jetport Drive and S Orange Avenue on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County firefighters responded to a fatal, single-vehicle crash just north of Taft on Wednesday.

First responders were dispatched around 2 p.m. to South Orange Avenue and Jetport Drive, reporting an “auto accident with heavy entrapment on the train tracks,” according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

A roadblock was established for the southbound lanes of South Orange Avenue as CSX Rail and the Florida Highway Patrol were notified, firefighters said.

No details regarding the circumstances that led to the crash have been shared at the time of this report, nor has any information about who was inside of the wrecked vehicle.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

