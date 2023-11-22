75º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Traffic

Fatal crash leaves vehicle on train tracks, shuts down lanes near Taft, firefighters say

Wreck investigated at South Orange Avenue, Jetport Drive

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

Tags: Orange County, Taft, Traffic
Traffic camera view of a fatal crash at Jetport Drive and S Orange Avenue on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023. (Brandon Hogan, Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County firefighters responded to a fatal, single-vehicle crash just north of Taft on Wednesday.

First responders were dispatched around 2 p.m. to South Orange Avenue and Jetport Drive, reporting an “auto accident with heavy entrapment on the train tracks,” according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

A roadblock was established for the southbound lanes of South Orange Avenue as CSX Rail and the Florida Highway Patrol were notified, firefighters said.

No details regarding the circumstances that led to the crash have been shared at the time of this report, nor has any information about who was inside of the wrecked vehicle.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Brandon, a UCF grad, joined the ClickOrlando team in November 2021. Before joining News 6, Brandon worked at WDBO.

email