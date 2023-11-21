Fatal crash involving Publix semitrailer closes US-192 in Osceola County

ST. CLOUD, Fla. – A fatal crash involving a Publix semitrailer has prompted the closure of U.S. 192 in Osceola County.

The wreck happened Tuesday morning on westbound U.S. 192 at Bradley Drive in St. Cloud.

Westbound lanes of U.S. 192 are closed in the area. Drivers can use Lake Lizzie Drive as a detour.

Video from Sky 6 shows a vehicle under the semitruck.

No other details have been released.