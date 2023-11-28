Mother found dead in Daytona Beach apartment fire was stabbed 100 times, affidavit shows

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A woman found dead inside a Daytona Beach apartment fire last week was stabbed 100 times, according to an arrest affidavit.

The woman, 30-year-old Den’Jah Moore, and her 10-month-old son were found dead inside a unit a the Countryside Apartments on Beville Road. Two other children, a 4-year-old and 5-year-old, were taken to the hospital, where they remain intubated and in critical condition, according to the last update from authorities.

Charles Leon Ivy, 34, of Ormond Beach, was arrested and faces charges of first-degree arson, two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder.

According to an arrest affidavit, Moore was found in the master bedroom of the home while her baby was found in a crib. The baby boy was pronounced dead at Halifax Medical Center.

Investigators said the fire was started in two spots in the apartment, including the kitchen, where the stove was turned on with paper and a box on top of it.

Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young last Wednesday described the arson as “the most horrendous and horrific crime that I’ve experienced throughout my entire career.”

Ivy told detectives he was at the apartment at 11:35 p.m. on Nov. 21 and the State Fire Marshal believes the fire started sometime from 11:32 p.m. to 11:42 p.m., according to the affidavit.

“Despite being present in the victim’s apartment complex at the time of the murders and arson, the defendant (Ivy) did not come forward to law enforcement in an attempt to aid in the investigation into who committed said murders and arson,” the affidavit reads.

Ivy is currently being held by Volusia County Corrections without bond.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: