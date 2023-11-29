Valet attendant carjacked in Winter Park Village; man arrested

WINTER PARK, Fla. – A man was arrested after he carjacked a valet attendant in Winter Park Village and later ran from police, according to the department.

Javon Jeremy Hines, 34, faces multiple charges.

According to the Winter Park Police Department, Hines approached a red Chevrolet Corvette Tuesday around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and threatened the valet attendant with a gun.

Hines took off in the Corvette and was later spotted in the 1700 block of Lee Road, where he ran away from police and eventually was taken into custody.

He faces a multitude of charges, including robbery/carjacking with a firearm, grand theft of a motor vehicle and aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: