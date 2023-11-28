55º
Search underway in Melbourne for 2 who ran from vehicle involved in Orange County carjacking

2 fled from car in area of US-1 and Nasa Boulevard

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Tags: Orange County, Brevard County, Melbourne, Crime, Carjacking

MELBOURNE, Fla. – Melbourne police are searching for two people who ran away from a vehicle that was involved in a carjacking in Orange County, according to the department.

The carjacking happened early Tuesday and the vehicle was located in an apartment complex in the area of U.S. 1 and NASA Boulevard.

The Melbourne Police Department said when officers approached the vehicle, two people ran off and officers ran after them.

Orange County sheriff’s officials said a man was carjacked at work in the 8000 block of Horizon Park Drive. Two people with guns ordered the man out of the car and “the suspects fled, one of them in the victim’s vehicle.” The man was not injured.

No other details have been released, but the pursuit is ongoing, police said.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.

