Another Broken Egg Café opening location in West Melbourne

New store will be the 23rd in Florida, 96th nationwide

Thomas Mates, Digital Storyteller

Food from Another Broken Egg Café (Another Broken Egg Café)

WEST MELBOURNE, Fla. – Another Broken Egg Café is set to open its first Brevard County location.

The company said it would open the location at 705 Palm Bay Road, Suite 101 on Monday, Nov. 20.

According to the chain, this will be the 23rd Florida location and the 96th store overall.

The brunch spot is set to open seven days a week, according to the release.

The menu offers a variety of brunch staples — such as benedicts, omelets, french toast, waffles and sandwiches — along with seasonal offerings, a kids’ menu and cocktails.

The company operates in 16 states but is headquartered in Orlando.

