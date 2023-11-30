Colorado-based smoothie shop ‘Rush Bowls’ to open first Central Florida location

Rush Bowls is set to open a location in Viera this weekend.

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Six years ago, Sean Dennin started his own fitness journey – little did he know that this would lead to him opening up a smoothie shop, according to a press release.

Dennin and his three sons are the franchise owners of Rush Bowls Viera, bringing a Colorado-based eatery to Central Florida.

“We saw a need for fresh, nourishing and healthy options on the go in our community,” Dennin said in a press release.

Rush Bowls will be located at 5380 Stadium Pkwy. and will open its doors on Saturday.

Fruit and veggie bowls with different flavors such as PB&J, pitaya and pineapple will be available. There will also be smoothies and even a ‘Bow Wow Bowl’ for puppies.

Rush Bowls was founded in 2004, and this is the brand’s fourth location in Florida. The other shops are located in Gainesville, Naples and West Palm Beach.

