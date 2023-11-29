The Florida Foodie Directory is a database of restaurants, bars, diners, breweries and other eateries across Central Florida where people can find addresses, websites, operating hours and more for their favorite dining establishments.

The listings in the directory are controlled entirely by the businesses themselves, allowing the owners to update links, businesses hours, phone numbers, payment options and any other information they want to share with customers.

If you want to add your business to the Florida Foodie Directory, here’s how:

Head to clickorlando.com/dining Click the blue “Add Listing” button in the upper right-hand corner This will take you to CitySpark, the third-party vendor that hosts the Florida Foodie Directory. You will need to make an account with CitySpark to continue Once your account is set up, you will be presented with two options; a free “Basic” listing or a “Premium” listing for $39.99 per month. Choose whichever option suits your needs and then fill out the Listing Details form. Once the form is complete, hit review. Give the information a final once-over for any errors and then hit “Submit” when you’re ready.

Our administrators will need to give the listing a final approval before it posts to the directory, but it should appear within a day of submission.

The “Basic” listing allows the business to list its name, address, website, phone number, business hours and payment options along with a photo.

The “Premium” listing gives all of those options plus the ability to list a business’s social media pages, menu links, online ordering and delivery options. It also gives the business the option to create coupon codes and other offers for customers to redeem when they order.

The Florida Foodie Directory is featured on ClickOrlando.com/FloridaFoodie with all of the latest foodie news from across Central Florida.

If you have and questions about the Florida Foodie Directory, email web@wkmg.com.