Royal Caribbean’s new ‘Star of the Seas’ ship sets course for Port Canaveral

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. – In a major announcement Thursday, Royal Caribbean revealed that its revolutionary ship, “Star of the Seas,” will make port in Port Canaveral.

This news comes just ahead of the highly anticipated debut of Icon of the Seas, the first in the Icon Class lineup, scheduled to depart from Miami in January.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

Royal Caribbean said the “Icon of the Seas” is the world’s biggest cruise ship with the capacity to hold 7,600 guests and 2,350 crew members. According to News 6 partner WPLG, the company accepted the delivery of the ship in Finland on Tuesday.

The company said “Star of the Seas” is set to offer a unique combination of beach retreats, resort escapes, and theme park adventures – a first-of-its-kind experience within the Icon Class. Currently under construction in Turku, Finland, Royal Caribbean said the ship’s many features will be unveiled in the future.

“The idea of combining the best of every type of vacation into one ultimate adventure has created more excitement than ever anticipated, and Star of the Seas will be the next bold answer to the record-breaking consumer demand we’ve seen for nearly a year and counting with Icon of the Seas,” said Michael Bayley, President, and CEO of Royal Caribbean International.

“Star of the Seas” will follow in the footsteps of Icon, which saw unprecedented consumer demand upon its announcement, leading to Royal Caribbean releasing 2025-2026 vacations ahead of schedule. Icon’s highlights include thrilling waterslides, multiple pools, family-friendly neighborhoods like Surfside, diverse entertainment options, and a variety of dining experiences.

Notably, “Star of the Seas” marks another significant step in Royal Caribbean’s commitment to sustainability as the third ship powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG). This move aligns with the company’s goal of introducing a net-zero cruise ship by 2035, incorporating the cleanest-burning marine fuel available.

Future passengers can book a cruise on “Star of the Seas” beginning Dec. 6.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: