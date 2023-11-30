WATCH LIVE at 10 a.m.: Trooper Steve checks out Seminole County Animal Services ahead of weekend event

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Today, I’ll be out at the Seminole County Animal Services. Of course there are many amazing adoptable cats and dogs, but we’re also talking about a pretty big event taking place this Saturday.

They are hosting an event called Paws and Claus this Saturday, Dec. 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., over at the Greenwood Lakes Park located at 660 Greenway Blvd. in the city of Lake Mary.

Animal services will have several available animals to adopt, featuring pets of all breeds and sizes. Local rescue groups such as the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando, among other amazing organizations, will also be an attendance with adoptable dogs and cats.

In addition, there will be food trucks and animal demonstrations. Also some pet-themed vendors selling gifts for the holiday season.

