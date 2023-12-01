City of Oviedo kicks off holidays with annual tree lighting ceremony

OVIEDO, Fla. – The city of Oviedo got a little brighter Thursday after the annual holiday tree lighting ceremony at Center Lake Park.

Families came together for free photos with Santa, food, and holiday activities.

They also enjoyed live music and a peek at a couple of “reindeers.”

Sheena Kolbasuk and her family said they are now really in the holiday spirit.

“Oh, it’s my favorite time of year, we start planning for it, oh gosh, way before Thanksgiving,” Kolbasuk said.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

Kolbasuk’s daughter Autumn said it’s her favorite, too. She’s hoping Santa brings a kitten this Christmas.

“I don’t know; we already have two cats and a dog, so probably not. Maybe a toy one,” Kolbasuk said.

Janice Anderson of Oviedo spotted a huge Frosty at the ceremony. She considers the Christmas character a hero.

“My husband was a big fan of Frosty. He passed away from cancer in 2020, so he’s just a part of my life now,” Anderson said.

She has a message for people who are reminded of tragedy during the holidays.

“No matter what you’re going through, there’s hope — faith and hope, hand in hand, Merry Christmas,” Anderson said.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: