🧊A Charlie Brown Christmas comes to life in 2M pounds of ICE! at this Florida resort

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – It’s become a holiday tradition for thousands of families.

The Florida attraction set in a nine-degree building. That’s colder than Orlando’s record low of 18 degrees Fahrenheit, way back in December 1894, according to Gaylord Palms Resort officials.

This year, ICE! brings a lot of new elements including the Charlie Brown theme and new ice slides for thrill-seekers.

In October, News 6 visited ICE! at Gaylord Palms Resort at the beginning stages of set-up. It was like a construction zone.

Dozens of artists from China using chainsaws and other tools to chisel away at two million pounds of ice blocks.

“It’s completely done now. It took 33 days of carving. It’s incredible to see how it all turned out,” said Director of Special Events, Brandon Thom.

The ice blocks transformed into shiny masterpieces. This year’s theme, ICE! A Charlie Brown Christmas.

“Every scene is an ode from the movie, like the one where Charlie Brown gets his Christmas tree. We have over ten scenes that fans will recognize directly from the movie itself,” said Thom.

Throughout the 20,000 square foot attraction you’ll spot all the Peanuts including Lucy, Franklin, Linus and Snoopy. The details in each ice sculpture just incredible. Some as small as a coin other scenes 30-feet tall.

“You’ll walk through an ice tunnel and then arrive at the school you see in the film. There’s actual lockers and then you’ll spot the scene where the Peanuts gang is rehearsing for the school play. This year the characters are on floor level so visitors can walk right up to them and take photos,” said Thom.

Also new this year, two separate sets of ice slides.

“We have two very different experiences. There are two adult slides and a children’s slide on one side. The traditional ice slides our visitors have come to love. The other side has our brand new high-speed thrill version, with a little speed and steepness to the slides,” said Thom.

The end of the attraction takes you into a separate room with a nativity scene sculpted in crystal-clear ice.

Remember when you visit ICE! you’ll be in a nine-degree attraction, so even if you bring you’re own jacket Gaylord Palms has you covered with a blue Parka that comes with a general admission ticket, but you’ll want to bring gloves and wear socks and close-toed shoes.

Ice! Featuring Charlie Brown runs now through January 3rd at Gaylord Palms Resort in Kissimmee. Click HERE for ticketing information.