Salvation Army resident and volunteer participates in Angel Tree program for the first time

ORLANDO, Fla. – Teresa Waldrop, 64, recently moved into the Salvation Army’s William Booth Towers in Orlando.

Waldrop is a stroke survivor who is now participating for the first time in the Angel Tree program as a senior.

“This is going to be my first time being on this side of the Angel Tree program because I volunteer and help with Angel Tree, I help set up with the toy shop whenever they are getting ready for that and I’ve volunteered walking people through when they get their toys before, but not on the side of actually receiving it,” Waldrop said.

Waldrop said she comes from a big family and has five children, though this is the first time she’s living on her own.

“It was time for me to get a place and I’ve been waiting since 2020 to get into the towers and I’ve been very patiently waiting, and I was excited and nervous all at the same time,” Waldrop said.

Waldrop has been volunteering with the Salvation Army for years and has volunteered for the Angel Tree program in the past.

She explained she celebrated Thanksgiving with family but could potentially celebrate Christmas at the William Booth Towers this year.

“It’s always been a big thing for the holidays. I’ve had a close-knit family so the idea that this year I’m not going to have that family gathering together is a little bit hard,” she said.

Waldrop said this holiday season is about starting over but she is more than grateful to know that someone out there cares, thanks to the Angel Tree program.

“We have a wonderful community in Orlando and the blessings that they give to people are just overwhelming,” she said.

Waldrop is hoping to receive things for her new apartment like pots, pans, and a microwave.

