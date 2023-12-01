Drivers can expect an easier time along SR-44 thanks to new bridge

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A new bridge over the St. Johns River is expected to ease traffic for drivers going forward.

The new bridge along State Road 44 is expected to make the commute easier for the nearly 14,000 drivers who cross between Volusia and Lake counties along the highway each day.

The Florida Department of Transportation unveiled the brand-new bridge on Thursday, which will replace the old drawbridge that originally held up traffic so that boats could pass by on the river below.

According to FDOT officials, the new bridge spans 45 feet long, and it’s high enough that boats below can pass freely without needing to interrupt the flow of traffic on the highway.

This is the third bridge to connect Volusia and Lake counties within the last 100 years, which is important as both areas continue to rapidly grow.

The entire $47 million project is expected to be done in early 2024. Once finished, the existing drawbridge is set to be demolished within weeks.

