Driver crashes into Longwood psychic shop during card reading

LONGWOOD, Fla. – A car crashed into a Longwood psychic shop on Sunday after the driver had a medical episode, according to Seminole County Fire Rescue.

Fire officials said that the car crashed into the dining room area of Madame Katherine Fortune Telling located at 1001 South U.S. Highway 17-92.

SCFR told News 6 that the driver was taken to the hospital as a trauma alert for a seizure, though no details were provided about whether the seizure happened before or after the crash.

Meanwhile, another patient was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after being struck by debris, a release from SCFR shows.

No additional information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

