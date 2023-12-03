78º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Driver crashes into Longwood psychic shop during card reading

Driver taken to hospital as trauma alert, fire officials said

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

Tags: Crash, Longwood, Seminole County, Strange Florida, Traffic
Fire officials said that the crash happened at Madame Katherine Fortune Telling in Longwood on Sunday afternoon. (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

LONGWOOD, Fla. – A car crashed into a Longwood psychic shop on Sunday after the driver had a medical episode, according to Seminole County Fire Rescue.

Fire officials said that the car crashed into the dining room area of Madame Katherine Fortune Telling located at 1001 South U.S. Highway 17-92.

SCFR told News 6 that the driver was taken to the hospital as a trauma alert for a seizure, though no details were provided about whether the seizure happened before or after the crash.

Emergency services respond to the crash in Longwood on Sunday (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Meanwhile, another patient was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after being struck by debris, a release from SCFR shows.

No additional information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Anthony, a graduate of the University of Florida, joined ClickOrlando.com in April 2022.

email