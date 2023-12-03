Ocoee police seeking information in man’s 2022 homicide

Ocoee police said 33-year-old Mugen Pintar was fatally shot on May 15 in the area of Little Aspen Court.

OCOEE, Fla. – Ocoee police announced on Saturday that they are seeking information related to the 2022 homicide of Mugen Pintar.

Police said it was around 9:45 p.m. on May 15, 2022 that Pintar was shot at the home near Wurst Road, with his family in the house. He was transported to ORMC where he later died.

Pintar’s wife told News 6 in May that she still fears for her family’s safety one year after her husband was killed in their Ocoee home.

Mugen Pintar was murdered at his home in Ocoee on May 15, 2022.

“I feel sad, I feel bad, and disappointed because I haven’t seen any results about an arrest,” she said.

Pintar’s wife, who did not want to share her name due to safety concerns, said the two were married for 9 years.

“You know what it’s like to have my 4-year-old tell me ‘I can’t wait to die so I can see my dad?’” she said.

Pintar’s wife said she has no idea why someone would kill her husband and is asking for the community to come forward with answers.

Police said if you have any information on the homicide of Pintar, you are urged to call Central Florida Crimeline at 800-423-8477 (TIPS). You may be eligible for a $10,000 reward.

