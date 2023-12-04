Orange County schools release guidelines for restrooms, pronouns and more

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – On Monday, Orange County Public Schools released its new “inclusive support” guidelines for the district, which clarify rules regarding restrooms, pronouns and other issues.

The guideline comes following state legislation like the Parental Rights in Education law, which was signed into law last year by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The law restricts the teaching of topics like sexual orientation and gender identity unless required by state academic standards in grades 9-12.

The issue has been controversial in recent years, with supporters championing the law as a victory for parental rights in public schools. Meanwhile, critics have called the law “Don’t Say Gay,” claiming it would negatively impact gay or transgender students.

Other laws have passed since then, which mandate that teachers use student pronouns that align with their sex and prevent students from using restrooms that are aligned with the opposite sex.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

Toward the start of the 2022-2023 school year, Orange County Public Schools clarified some of the misconceptions about the legislation, including rumors that teachers wouldn’t be allowed to be openly gay or discuss their same-sex partner in the classroom.

Despite the clarification, there were still some questions that school board members had about the new rules, including whether non-biological pronouns could be used with parental consent.

Last month, the school board discussed how these rules would be implemented in district schools after the state declined to provide additional guidance, according to district officials.

An official set of OCPS guidelines was sent to parents on Monday, which include the following policies:

Topic Explanation of Rules Bullying Bullying and harassment are prohibited, regardless of factors like sexual orientation. Names/Pronouns Staff may not refer to a student by another name or non-biological pronoun unless permission is granted by a parent or guardian.



If permission is granted, staff may opt to use the non-biological pronoun if they choose, though staff will not be required to do so. Restrooms Students are required to use restrooms and locker rooms that correspond to their biological sex. If students enter a restroom for the opposite sex and refuse to leave, they will face disciplinary action.



Meanwhile, single-user restrooms and changing rooms are for any student who requests additional privacy. Staff will ensure that these single-user rooms are available for students. Dress Code Students may dress however they please so long as it abides by the district’s dress code. This includes school-sponsored events like proms.

If a parent or guardian asks whether their student dresses in a certain way at school, staff will be required to disclose that information. Confidentiality Staff are not required to notify parents if a student discloses information about their sexual orientation or gender identity unless it concerns the student’s health, safety or well-being.

However, staff are required to disclose this information if a parent asks for it, unless staff believe it would result in abuse, abandonment or neglect under the law.

Students should be encouraged to speak with their parents or guardians about this type of information. Gay-Straight Alliance All clubs in the district require parental consent for a student to be a member, including a Gay-Straight Alliance. Students in this club may refer to one another by whatever preferred names, pronouns or titles they use.

Additionally, a Gay-Straight Alliance may promote events like pride parades just as other clubs promote events. Documents Parents, guardians and students over 18 years old may request changes to relevant school records under the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act if those records are deemed inaccurate or misleading. Overnight Field Trips Students are all afforded equal opportunities to participate in school-sponsored activities if the student is qualified to participate.

Staff will work with transgender students and their parents to identify appropriate accommodations on a case-by-case basis. School Dances Same-sex couples are allowed to attend school-sponsored dances and dress in any way that abides by the district’s dress code.

Any student may be nominated for Homecoming/Prom King, Queen and Court regardless of gender. Employment OCPS can’t fire employees for their sexual orientation or gender identity.

Staff are allowed to refer their spouse and put photos of their family on their desks regardless of whether they are part of a same-sex couple. Instruction Staff may not teach about topics including sexual orientation or gender identity to students in grades K-8.

Instruction on these topics also can’t be taught in grades 9-12 unless it is required by state academic standards or is part of a reproductive health course, which parents may opt to have their student removed from. Classrooms Staff may have a rainbow sticker, banner or flag in the classroom, or wear a rainbow lanyard. Additionally, stickers and flags that read “safe space” may be displayed in classrooms, as those aren’t considered classroom instruction.

Students may also mention topics like sexual orientation or gender identity in their classwork, as class participation is not considered the same as instruction, regardless of a student’s sexual orientation or gender identity. This work must be graded the same as all other subject matter.

For more on the district’s dress code, click here.

The new “Inclusive Support of All Students” guidelines can be read by scrolling down to the media viewer below.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: