Your Florida Daily: Sheriff’s office replaces firearms after accidental discharge, FDOT considers SunRail expansion

ORLANDO, Fla. – On the Treasure Coast, the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office says it has swapped out its department’s firearms after a gun accidentally discharged, leaving a deputy hurt.

Over the summer, Cpl. Zach Seldes was shot in the leg by his own weapon — a Sig P320 — without ever pulling the trigger, the sheriff’s office said.

According to Sheriff Eric Flowers, the bullet traveled down Seldes’ leg and lodged near his ankle leading to several surgeries.

Reports show the Sig P320 is known for having an extremely light trigger and that several law enforcement agencies have stopped using the weapon after they experienced accidental discharges.

Sig Sauer now offers a voluntary upgrade program to prevent accidental discharges.

All deputies in Indian River County now carry new FN 509 MRD-LE pistols and holsters, costing about $400 per set.

SunRail travels 49 miles on a north-south route through Central Florida with 16 stations along the way. (WKMG)

Public meeting tonight for potential SunRail expansion; Brightline horns irritate nearby residents

The Florida Department of Transportation is hosting the first of several public meetings to talk about plans to expand SunRail in Central Florida.

The so-called Sunshine Corridor would expand train service to Orlando International Airport, the Orange County Convention Center and South International Drive.

Right now, the project is only in its early stages. Three public meetings are planned this week to get feedback.

The first is tonight at 5:30 p.m. at the Taft Community Center.

Meantime, Brightline’s high-speed rail service now runs 32 trains each day between Orlando and Miami, but people living near the tracks say the horns blare at all hours of the night.

In Melbourne, the mayor says he hears complaints all the time and he’s asking the federal railroad administration to designate a “quiet zone” through the city’s 18 crossings.

If approved, that would stop horns from sounding during certain late-night hours.

Frost possible

Jacket weather is back in the Sunshine State

Florida is getting another taste of winter this week.

A front moving in today is expected to bring a blast of cooler weather.

Today, temperatures will range from the low to mid-70s for areas north of Orlando, to the mid-to-low 80s south.

But on Wednesday, highs are maxing out in the upper-50s to mid-60s across Central Florida, which mean northern parts of the state could see nighttime lows in the 30s!

The drop in the temperatures will be short-lived as winds cause temperatures to quickly bounce back into the upper 70s by the end of the week.

Random Florida Fact

A Key West restaurant, beloved by locals and visitors alike is also a hot spot for feral chickens.

Blue Heaven has been many things over the years, including an ice cream shop and pool hall frequented by Ernest Hemingway.

In fact, Blue Heaven has a small graveyard for some of Hemingway’s polydactyl felines as well as the roosters and fighting cocks... the descendants of which now roam the Keys freely.

