Public meetings for SunRail expansion plan to be held in December

A rendering of the planned SunRail station for the Orange County Convention Center, under the Orlando Right Rail plan.

ORLANDO, Fla. – The public will have the chance to learn more about plans to expand SunRail to Orlando International Airport and the International Drive corridor next week.

The Florida Department of Transportation will hold three public meetings regarding the so-called “Sunshine Corridor.”

The closest SunRail stop to the airport right now is on Orange Avenue, near Sand Lake Road. This plan would create a SunRail line that runs perpendicularly between the Sand Lake and Meadow Woods SunRail stops, with a stop at the airport and a stop on International Drive near the Orange County Convention Center.

A study being conducted also proposes bringing the Sunshine Corridor line south to the Disney Springs area eventually.

Universal Orlando Resort is a key proponent of the Sunshine Corridor. Last month Orange County commissioners approved a plan to create a special taxing district for Universal’s Epic Universe theme park — the Shingle Creek Transit and Utility Community Development District.

One of the key provisions of the deal is that Universal, as the main taxpayer for the district, will support the construction, operation and maintenance of the I-Drive SunRail station, so it would not cost county taxpayers. That station would also be located near Epic Universe, which is expected to open in 2025.

Residents can attend the open house public meetings on the following dates:

Tuesday, Dec. 5, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Taft Community Center, 9450 S. Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL 32824

Wednesday, Dec. 6, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Holiday Inn, 10771 International Drive, Orlando, FL 32821

Thursday, Dec. 7, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Delta Hotels by Marriott, 12490 S. Apopka Vineland Road, Orlando, FL 32836

Residents can also attend virtually during the Wednesday meeting. To do so you must register online HERE.

You can read more about the proposal on the FDOT website.

