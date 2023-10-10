Orange County OKs new taxing district for Epic Universe, potential SunRail extension

ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal’s Epic Universe will come under a special taxing district under a new ordinance approved by Orange County commissioners Tuesday.

The commissioners unanimously approved a plan to establish the Shingle Creek Transit and Utility Community Development District.

The plan establishes an independent local government to handle financing, construction and public infrastructure improvements and govern the 719 acres of property located within an area that runs from Sand Lake Road south to State Road 528. It also levies taxes from taxpayers within the district.

In particular, the district would be involved in the planning of a Sunshine Corridor from Orlando International Airport to the Orange County Convention Center via SunRail, as well as handling station maintenance.

The district would also be responsible for modernizing the county’s South Water Reclamation Facility, which is adjacent to Epic Universe, including improving odor control from the plant and also making improvements to Epic Boulevard.

There would be no residents within the district. There would only be two landowners, including Universal itself, meaning Universal would pay property taxes to the district.

Leaders from Universal Orlando said they believed the project would be beneficial in enhancing transportation in the area. According to Orlando’s Right Rail Coalition, which Universal is part of, a SunRail station near the convention center would give a new transit option for almost 100,000 workers along International Drive, including Epic Universe workers once the park opened.

“We want to fulfill the commitments that we’ve made to this board, to be part of these solutions and advance key county priorities,” said John Sprouls, CEO of Universal Orlando Resort.

Universal has said it will support the operation and maintenance of the rail station so it doesn’t cost Orange County taxpayers.

Epic Universe is expected to open in 2025.

