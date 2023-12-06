TELL US: What are your family’s Florida Christmas traditions?

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida may be the first place where Christmas was celebrated in the United States.

Historians say Spanish explorers likely celebrated a Christmas mass in the Florida panhandle in 1539, though by what accounts there were, that Christmas was probably not very jolly.

Hernando de Soto and his men were camped for the winter in Anhaica, believed to be the capital of the Apalachee, near present-day Tallahassee, according to the Florida Division of Historical Resources. The 600 people in the expedition were looking for gold and silver and were coming up short.

A Christmas mass was probably celebrated by the priests in the expedition party, but not much else is known.

Christmas in Florida has evolved since then. Historians tell of turkey, deer and seafood for Christmas dinner, music and dancing, shooting guns (and later fireworks), and an evolution that would include Christmas lights on palm trees, boat parades and more.

And hundreds of people are moving to Florida every day, bringing with them their own Christmas traditions.

So we’re asking old Floridians, and new ones too: how does your family celebrate Christmas in Florida?

What are your favorite things to do during the holidays?

How do you decorate?

What foods do you eat?

And if your family has been in the state a long time, we want to hear about your old Florida Christmas stories.

