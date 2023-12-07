Hoax device closes Criminal Justice Center in Seminole County

SANFORD, Fla. – A suspicious device left outside the Criminal Justice Center in Seminole County has been deemed a hoax.

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said a device was placed outside the building on Eslinger Way in Sanford early Thursday.

Deputies said they received a phone call about the device around 6:30 a.m. and authorities closed Eslinger Way to conduct an investigation.

“We blocked off the entrance to the courthouse while our ordinance disposal team worked to determine the nature of the device,” the sheriff’s office said.

It was later announced that the device was a hoax, and Eslinger Way was reopened.

“We are following leads about how (the hoax device) got there,” the sheriff’s office said.

Due to an ongoing investigation into who left the device, a photo or description of it has not been released.

Officials said disruptions to court activities were minimal.