D’Amico & Sons Italian Market & Bakery celebrates opening at Oviedo Mall

OVIEDO, Fla. – The 25-year-old Oviedo mall is seeing a lot of changes — from plans to build apartments to an Italian Market opening on Wednesday.

D’Amico & Sons Italian Market & Bakery held its ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday at the Oviedo Mall, located at 1170 Oviedo Mall Blvd, according to a press release.

“We invite the community to join us in welcoming D’Amico & Sons to Oviedo Mall. This addition reflects our ongoing commitment to creating memorable experiences and supporting local businesses,” director of marketing and events for the Oviedo Mall, Josh Gunderson, said in news release.

This Italian market is from the Sicilian D’Amico family and has a coffee bar, freshly made gelato, and bread baked daily, according to its website.

The shelves are also stocked with authentic Italian ingredients, specialty pasta and more, according to its website.

Meanwhile, the mall’s redevelopment director, Kevin Hipes, has worked for the past decade to revitalize the mall. From helping to bring in businesses typically not seen in malls such as an orthopedic center, a childcare facility and a gym.

“People don’t come and walk the mall anymore. You have to give them a reason,” Hipes previously told News 6. “Little by little, I’ve brought in different kinds of non-retail.”

