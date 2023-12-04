Oviedo officials to vote on plan to add hundreds of new apartments to Oviedo Mall

City leaders to vote on change to redevelopment plan for Oviedo Mall

OVIEDO, Fla. – City leaders in Oviedo will vote Monday on whether to approve hundreds of new apartments at the Oviedo Mall.

The plan calls for building up to 425 market-rate apartments in the parking lot of the abandoned Macy’s building.

Aside from the Dillard’s and the food court, the Oviedo Mall is filled with different kinds of non-retail businesses, like an orthopedic center and a childcare facility. Kevin Hipes, the mall’s redevelopment director, says that’s by design.

“People don’t come and walk the mall anymore,” he said. “You have to give them a reason.”

Like many cities in Central Florida, Oviedo desperately needs more housing. The city is expected to add another 10,000 new residents in the next decade, and Hipes says the mall is the best location to accommodate the growth.

“It’s on the edge of Winter Springs, so it’s a little farther outside, but for density you want to be over by the 417,” he said. “Nobody’s going to commute from an apartment at the mall to Chuluota every morning and create traffic. It’s not going to happen. Right now, they’re coming the other way and it’s creating chaos.”

A public hearing will be held ahead of the final vote at Monday night’s Oviedo City Council meeting.

