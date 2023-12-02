Apopka is home to biggest lobster roll in Florida. Here’s where you can find it

APOPKA, Fla. – The Nauti Lobstah is celebrating its second anniversary in style – by creating the largest lobster roll in Florida.

It is 2 feet long and stuffed with 2 pounds of lobster.

“That’s 1 pound of Maine lobster for every year in business,” Owner and chef Mike Rumlik said in a press release.

Rumlik got inspired to create this roll from a recent trip to Boston and his roots. The New England native grew up eating ‘lobstah’ and he said it has been his favorite food.

The 2-foot-long roll is $160 or current market price. It is served with crispy potato chips, remoulade dipping sauce and waffle fries, according to a press release. It can serve two to four guests.

Nauti Lobstah offers its rolls in two styles — New England, chilled with herbed mayonnaise or Connecticut, warmed with butter.

The restaurant recommends pre-ordering the roll 24 hours in advance by calling 407-889-7980. It will be available all day and every Tuesday – Saturday, according to the release. The restaurant is located off 311 S. Forest Ave.

