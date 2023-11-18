Disney restaurateur to open Italian eatery in Winter Garden

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. – The former executive chef at the Italy pavilion in EPCOT is part of the dubbed “dream-team” for the newest restaurant to open in Winter Garden – Simply Capri.

The new eatery is opening on Monday and will be located in Disney’s Flamingo Crossings Town Center located at at 114 Ruby Red Place.

From the imported Italian wines, cheeses, tomatoes and flour that will be used, to the hand-painted tiles and hand-blown glassware, Simply Capri’s goal is to whisk patrons to southern Italy, according to a spokesperson.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

Menu items such as grilled octopus, wood-fired pizza and European bass will be available. There also will be a Negroni bar featuring Italian based cocktails, according to a spokesperson.

CEO of Patina Restaurant Group , Nick Valenti is the mastermind behind Simply-Capri. Valenti has also opened other Disney restaurants such as Space 220, The Edison, Morimoto Asia and Enzo’s Hideaway.

Simply-Capri will be open seven days a week, opening at noon, serving lunch and dinner. It will offer “late-night bites” Thursday through Sunday, extending its hours from closing at 10 p.m. till 12 a.m.

Meanwhile, this isn’t the only new restaurant at the Flamingo Crossings Town Center, Ohio-based Skyline Chili opened its first Central Florida location there recently.

Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below: