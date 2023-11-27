Restaurant, event center to open as part of 4Roots Farm Campus phase 2 expansion

ORLANDO, Fla. – With help from a $5 million grant from Dr. Phillips, John Rivers and his team at 4Roots is ready to expand its Orlando-based Farm Campus.

“We are extremely grateful to Dr. Phillips for their continued support,” 4Roots President and CEO Rivers said in a news release. “This generous gift kicks off our fundraising efforts for the new phase and brings us one step closer to realizing our vision of strengthening our local food system to create healthier people and ecology and greater equity and access for all in our community.”

Located in Orlando’s packing district near John Young Parkway and Princeton Street, 4Roots Farm Campus will be a 40 acres and is focused on educating and feeding the community.

Phase one will be completed in early 2024, focusing on education and the classrooms. Open field farming and hydroponic farms will be open then, Rivers said.

Meanwhile, phase two is focusing on the community, creating a place where guests from children to grandparents will “wander in wonder,” Rivers said.

Here’s what will open once phase two is completed, according to the news release:

Restaurant

Four guest houses

Café and retail space

Event center

Culinary Health Institute

Solar and site lighting

It was not stated when phase two will be completed, but to learn more about the 4Root Far, Campus click here.

