Orlando hotel to open 2-story sports bar with Top Chef alums early next year

The new Stadium Club at Caribe Royale Orlando is coming in 2024.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Caribe Royale Orlando – located at 8101 World Center Drive – is opening its newest eatery, Stadium Club, in January.

The hotel has transformed its original ballroom into this new sports-entertainment venue, according to Amaury Piedra, managing director at Caribe Royale Orlando.

Piedra said via email that when he took over management of the hotel, they wanted to do more group business, which inspired him and his team to create Stadium Club.

“In our discussions, we realized we needed a fun and diverse hangout spot for both leisure and group guests. We decided to convert the original ballroom for the hotel into an upscale sports bar and grill. A playground for adults and families alike, where they can have a great time,” Piedra said via email.

What makes it different from other sports bars is that it will have eight indoor VR sports simulators where groups of up to six can play games such as golf, according to its website.

There will also be 360-degree audio and visual elements with televisions to make sure wherever someone is sat, they can experience the game.

Two Top Chef alums, Janine Booth and Jeff McInnis, helped develop Stadium Club’s menu, Piedra said. He shared some menu items that will be available such as candied bacon, wings and a meatball grilled cheese.

Piedra also said that the fried chicken and waffles at Stadium Club is award-winning – he even claimed it’ll be the best fried chicken in Orlando.

All in all, Piedra said after they open in January they will explore the possibility of expanding and opening more locations of Stadium Club.

Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below: