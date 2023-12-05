Florida chains 4 Rivers, Lime Fresh Mexican Grill team up for new menu items

Two well-known Florida chains are combining their flavors in a series of new menu items.

Lime Fresh Mexican Grill is partnering with 4 Rivers Smokehouse to bring three new dishes to Lime locations across the state, according to a news release.

The restaurants had previously partnered to bring the 4R’s BBQ Pork Taco to Lime locations for National Taco Day. Now, according to the release, the item will become a permanent part of Lime’s menu.

The collaboration will also include 4R’s Smoked Pork Empanada and a Spicy Pork Burrito, which the company plans to have a customer name via a social media contest, according to Lime.

This is not the first time 4 Rivers has partnered with other restaurants to create specialty menu items. The barbecue chain has previously partnered with PDQ and The Salty Donut.

