Florida chains 4 Rivers, Lime Fresh Mexican Grill team up for new menu items

3 new items now available at all Lime locations

Thomas Mates, Digital Storyteller

4R’s BBQ Pork Taco (Lime Fresh Mexican Grill)

Two well-known Florida chains are combining their flavors in a series of new menu items.

Lime Fresh Mexican Grill is partnering with 4 Rivers Smokehouse to bring three new dishes to Lime locations across the state, according to a news release.

The restaurants had previously partnered to bring the 4R’s BBQ Pork Taco to Lime locations for National Taco Day. Now, according to the release, the item will become a permanent part of Lime’s menu.

The collaboration will also include 4R’s Smoked Pork Empanada and a Spicy Pork Burrito, which the company plans to have a customer name via a social media contest, according to Lime.

This is not the first time 4 Rivers has partnered with other restaurants to create specialty menu items. The barbecue chain has previously partnered with PDQ and The Salty Donut.

About the Author:

Thomas Mates is a digital storyteller for News 6 and ClickOrlando.com. He also produces the podcast Florida Foodie. Thomas is originally from Northeastern Pennsylvania and worked in Portland, Oregon before moving to Central Florida in August 2018. He graduated from Temple University with a degree in Journalism in 2010.

