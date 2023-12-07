49º
TRAFFIC ALERT: Motorcyclist killed in Orange County crash, closing Palm Parkway near SR-535

Eastbound lanes of Palm Parkway closed near SR-535

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

ORLANDO, Fla. – A motorcyclist was killed Thursday morning in a crash that has prompted the closure of an Orange County roadway.

The fatal wreck happened around 3:30 a.m. on Palm Parkway, east of State Road 535.

Eastbound lanes of Palm Parkway are closed in the area.

Details about the crash have not been released.

Check back for updates.

