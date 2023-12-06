FDOT holds meetings about SunRail’s expansion to Orlando airport, convention center

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Transportation wants to hear from you as they discuss plans to expand the SunRail.

It’s part of the so-called “Sunshine Corridor” and the expansion would run from the Orlando International Airport to the Orange County Convention Center to South International Drive.

News 6 spoke to a few riders at the Sand Lake station on Wednesday. While waiting for their train to Winter Park, Carol Rowe and her family told us they would definitely use the SunRail if more stops were added in those areas.

“It’s a very good idea because the traffic is horrible,” Carol Rowe said.

Starlet Matthews works at SeaWorld and said the expansion is something that would have a big impact on her commute.

“I always hit traffic,” Matthews said. “I always have to leave at least an hour earlier just in case I hit traffic. I might be late. So that would really help traffic wise, it would really, really help.”

She said there a number of reasons why she would utilize the expanded SunRail route.

“It would help me save on gas, putting less miles on my car, it would be a safer way,” Matthews said.

While locals are excited about the expansion – tourists are too. We spoke to Alan Griffis from South Wales and he said having a station at Orlando International Airport would make their travel plans a lot easier and give them more options for transportation.

“I think the idea of extending this train out to the airport would be good because we don’t have a choice,” Griffis said. “We have to jump into a hired car to get from the airport to the middle of Orlando.”

FDOT scheduled three meetings for this week. The first took place on Tuesday, Dec. 5. There are two more meetings this week on Wednesday, Dec. 6 and Thursday, Dec. 7.

Wednesday’s meeting will take place from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Holiday Inn located at 10771 International Drive.

Thursday’s meeting will take place from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Delta Hotels by Marriott on 12490 S. Apopka Vineland Road.

