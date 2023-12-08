Ocala 11-year-old found after suspicious disappearance from home

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – An 11-year-old was found after disappearing from his home on Thursday, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

In a release, deputies said the child — identified as Ke’ireon Mobley — had last been seen around 4 p.m. on Thursday at his home in the Citrus Park neighborhood, located at 1770 SE 39th Street.

Picture of Ke'ireon J. Mobley, 11 (Marion County Sheriff's Office)

At that time, he was on foot and seen wearing a black hoodie, black sweatpants, white socks and Nike slides, the release shows.

Mobley is described as being 5 feet tall, weighing 100 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

According to investigators, Mobley might have run away, but he had never done so before, and he didn’t have any of his belongings on him.

Due to the “suspicious circumstances” surrounding his disappearance, Mobley’s family and law enforcement were concerned for his safety, deputies explained.

However, the sheriff’s office told News 6 that it doesn’t suspect foul play.

Around 10:35 p.m., the sheriff’s office announced that Mobley had been located.

