66º
Join Insider

Local News

Cocoa teen missing for weeks may need medical attention. Have you seen her?

Giabella Beattie-Jones, 14, has been missing since Nov. 16

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

Tags: Missing, Cocoa, Brevard County, Children, Titusville
Giabella Beattie-Jones, 14 (Cocoa Police Department)

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A Cocoa teen has been missing for weeks now, though she was recently spotted within Brevard County, according to the police department.

In a release sent out on Tuesday, police said that Giabella Beattie-Jones, 14, went missing from her home in Cocoa on Nov. 16.

Beattie-Jones was recently sighted near Cocoa and Titusville, and she might be in the company of an “adult male,” the release reads.

However, police said she might also need medical attention.

Additional photos of Giabella Beattie-Jones, 14 (Cocoa Police Department)

Investigators described Beattie-Jones as 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds, and with brown eyes and hair.

Anyone with information on Beattie-Jones’ disappearance or whereabouts is urged to contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at (800) 843-5678 or the police department at (321) 639-7620.

The police department’s 24-hour non-emergency number is also available for tips at (321) 639-7621.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Anthony, a graduate of the University of Florida, joined ClickOrlando.com in April 2022.

email