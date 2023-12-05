Cocoa teen missing for weeks may need medical attention. Have you seen her?

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A Cocoa teen has been missing for weeks now, though she was recently spotted within Brevard County, according to the police department.

In a release sent out on Tuesday, police said that Giabella Beattie-Jones, 14, went missing from her home in Cocoa on Nov. 16.

Beattie-Jones was recently sighted near Cocoa and Titusville, and she might be in the company of an “adult male,” the release reads.

However, police said she might also need medical attention.

Additional photos of Giabella Beattie-Jones, 14 (Cocoa Police Department)

Investigators described Beattie-Jones as 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds, and with brown eyes and hair.

Anyone with information on Beattie-Jones’ disappearance or whereabouts is urged to contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at (800) 843-5678 or the police department at (321) 639-7620.

The police department’s 24-hour non-emergency number is also available for tips at (321) 639-7621.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: