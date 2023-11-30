87-year-old man missing out of Umatilla was last seen in Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – Police are looking for 87-year-old John Bradley, who was reported missing out of Umatilla on Thursday and was last seen driving through Orlando around noon.

Bradley left home after taking the trash out around 7:30 a.m., police said. He would be driving a white 2017 Honda Accord bearing Florida tag No. NCJF46, a news release states.

Bradley was described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall and bald with brown eyes, weighing 190 pounds and wearing a pale green button-down shirt with shorts of an unknown color when he was last seen.

His last known location was said to have been the intersection of Colonial Drive and Tampa Avenue in Orlando around noon, heading in an “unknown direction of travel or destination,” police said.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

Anyone who sees Bradley or has any knowledge of his whereabouts was urged to contact their local law enforcement agency.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: