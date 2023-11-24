Tavares police conduct urgent search for missing 14-year-old girl

TAVARES, Fla. – Tavares police are searching for a missing, endangered 14-year-old girl.

Police on Friday said a search is ongoing for Lindsey Carpenter, who was last seen around 9:15 p.m. on Thanksgiving when she left her home and may have entered a maroon SUV, possibly a Chevrolet Tahoe.

Police said Lindsey has pre-existing medical conditions and does not have any medication.

“Our department has exhausted resources in attempting to locate her and are hoping that someone with knowledge of her whereabouts can assist us,” police said on Facebook.

Lindsey is a white girl with brown hair and brown eyes. She’s 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds and was last seen wearing a camouflage shirt, light-colored pans and a gray backpack.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Tavares Police Department nonemergency line at 352-343-2101 and choose option 4.

No other details have been released.