61º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Tavares police conduct urgent search for missing 14-year-old girl

Lindsey Carpenter possibly got into a Chevrolet Tahoe, police say

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Lake County, Tavares, Missing, Lindsey Carpenter
Lindsey Carpenter, 14. (Daniel Dahm, Tavares Police Department)

TAVARES, Fla. – Tavares police are searching for a missing, endangered 14-year-old girl.

Police on Friday said a search is ongoing for Lindsey Carpenter, who was last seen around 9:15 p.m. on Thanksgiving when she left her home and may have entered a maroon SUV, possibly a Chevrolet Tahoe.

Police said Lindsey has pre-existing medical conditions and does not have any medication.

“Our department has exhausted resources in attempting to locate her and are hoping that someone with knowledge of her whereabouts can assist us,” police said on Facebook.

Lindsey is a white girl with brown hair and brown eyes. She’s 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds and was last seen wearing a camouflage shirt, light-colored pans and a gray backpack.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Tavares Police Department nonemergency line at 352-343-2101 and choose option 4.

No other details have been released.

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Daniel started with WKMG-TV in 2000 and became the digital content manager in 2009. When he's not working on ClickOrlando.com, Daniel likes to head to the beach or find a sporting event nearby.

email