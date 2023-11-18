Tavares police add patrols in Rosewood amid shooting reports

TAVARES, Fla. – The Tavares Police Department says it’s stepping up patrols in the Rosewood area after multiple shooting reports.

In a post on its social media, the department describes the area off Dead River Road as “the victim of senseless crimes within the last week,” promising a greater police presence on foot and in the street in hopes of mitigating the trouble and finding who is at fault. For them, the department issued the following message:

If you’re reading this and are responsible, stop. There are kids, families and innocent people that you are putting at risk. Tavares Police Department | 8:54 a.m. on Facebook, Nov. 18, 2023 (excerpt)

Tavares police posted to their Facebook page on Monday, warning that officers had begun investigating multiple calls of shots fired in the area of Captain Haynes and Dead River roads. Anyone with information related to that investigation was urged to call the department at 352-343-2101, press 4 for dispatch and reference case No. T23110609.

News 6 has reached out to Tavares police for any more specifics on the reported shootings.

Those with helpful information were also encouraged to call Crimeline at 800-423-8477 to remain anonymous.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

