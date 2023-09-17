1 dead after shooting in Tavares, police say

TAVARES, Fla. – A man died after being shot Saturday night in Tavares, according to police.

Officers responded around 8:30 p.m. to a 911 call reporting a male neighbor was shot and lying in a front yard, according to a news release.

“Numerous agencies” reached the area of County Drive and Highland Avenue in reference to the shooting, where the man was located and found to have been shot several times, the release states. The man would later succumb to his injuries, police said.

The incident appeared to be isolated, according to preliminary details.

The Tavares Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division has since begun working closely at the scene with its Crime Scene Unit, as well as the Lake County Sheriff’s Office’s CSI.

Body-worn camera video of the investigation would not be shared at the time of this report, the release states.

