5th suspect wanted in drive-by shooting that killed 6-year-old girl, man, Orlando police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A fifth suspect is on the run after a drive-by shooting that killed a 19-year-old man and a 6-year-old girl and badly hurt the girl’s mother, according to Orlando police.

Police announced Friday they are searching for Tyrik Omari Nichols, 21, after the Aug. 29 shooting in the Carver Shores neighborhood.

Investigators did not say what Nichols’ role was in the deadly shooting or what charges he might face. A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to his arrest.

Anyone with information on Nichols’ whereabouts is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.

Investigators believe the deadly shooting is gang-related.

Four others have already been arrested — Nico Brown, 15; Kny Adams and Brandon James Pickett, both 17; and Ricky Raymond Bowery Jr., 18, face charges of first-degree homicide stemming from the Aug. 29 shooting on Poppy Avenue.

Police said that the girl and her mother were not the intended targets of the shooting, adding that the shooters went to the wrong home.

“This is basically the 438 gang arguing with the Carver Shores boys and they’re basically doing it on social media on a live platform arguing back and forth, those guys get mad, jump in the car go down there and do a drive by shooting and go to the wrong house,” Chief Eric Smith said.

Police said Ajahliyah Hashim, 6, and her mother were shot in their home and taken to a hospital, where the girl later died. A third person, 19-year-old Isaiyah Wright, was dropped off at Health Central in Ocoee and was later pronounced dead.

On Friday, police said that Wright was taken to Health Central by the other suspects in the shooting. Investigators said Brown was dropped off with Wright at the medical facility, while the others took off, ultimately leading to the 15-year-old’s arrest.

Brown is being charged as an adult. Orange-Osceola State Attorney Andrew Bain will make the determination whether to charge Adams and Pickett as adults.

