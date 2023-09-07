Suspects arrested in fatal Orlando drive-by shooting to be charged as adults, state attorney says

ORLANDO, Fla. – Three teen suspects in an Orlando drive-by shooting that killed a 6-year-old girl and a 19-year-old man will be charged as adults, according to the state attorney’s office.

Nico Brown, 15; Kny Adams and Brandon James Pickett, both 17; and Ricky Raymond Bowery Jr., 18, face charges of first-degree homicide stemming from the Aug. 29 shooting on Poppy Avenue.

State Attorney Andrew Bain said on Wednesday that his office would look at charging the suspects under 18 as adults.

“The path to a safer community begins with swift and decisive action against violent criminals and those responsible for heinous crimes, such as the one that has recently occurred,” Bain wrote in a statement. “The lives and well-being of our residents are of paramount importance and we stand united in our commitment to address this alarming trend that threatens public safety and challenges the very principles of peace and unity that we hold dear.”

The Orlando Police Department said Ajahliyah Hashim, 6, and her mother were shot in their home and taken to a hospital, where the girl later died. A third person, 19-year-old Isaiyah Wright, was dropped off at Health Central in Ocoee and was later pronounced dead.

The department said the girl and her mother were not the intended targets of the shooting.

Prosecutors said the little girl was killed, and her mother was injured, by gang violence.

“This devastating incident has sent shockwaves through our community, leaving families in mourning and instilling fear among our residents. In response, we issue this resolute statement to make it abundantly clear that ‘gang and gun violence in our community will not be tolerated and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,’” the state attorney’s office said in a statement.

