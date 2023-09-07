Gang targeted wrong home in Orlando drive-by shooting that killed 6-year-old girl, police chief says

A gang targeted the wrong home in an Orlando drive-by shooting that killed a 6-year-old girl, according to the Orlando police chief.

ORLANDO, Fla. – A gang targeted the wrong home in an Orlando drive-by shooting that killed a 6-year-old girl, according to the Orlando police chief.

Nico Brown, 15; Kny Adams and Brandon James Pickett, both 17; and Ricky Raymond Bowery Jr., 18, face charges of first-degree homicide stemming from the Aug. 29 shooting on Poppy Avenue. The shooting also killed a 19-year-old man and injured the girl’s mother.

During a Thursday news conference about the Orlando Police Department’s efforts to reduce violent crime, Chief Eric Smith said the shooting happened after an ongoing argument involving a gang.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

“Those guys get mad. They jump in a car, go down there and do a drive-by shooting and go to the wrong house. A person lost their life for absolutely no reason. And they’re arguing about stupid stuff that doesn’t matter to any of us,” Smith said. “They managed to go up there, grab guns, grab rifles, go shoot up a house.”

When asked specifically if all four suspects shot at the home or if there was only one shooter, Smith said that was part of an ongoing investigation.

State Attorney Andrew Bain said on Wednesday that his office would look at charging the suspects under 18 as adults.

“The path to a safer community begins with swift and decisive action against violent criminals and those responsible for heinous crimes, such as the one that has recently occurred,” Bain wrote in a statement. “The lives and well-being of our residents are of paramount importance and we stand united in our commitment to address this alarming trend that threatens public safety and challenges the very principles of peace and unity that we hold dear.”

Police said Ajahliyah Hashim, 6, and her mother were shot in their home and taken to a hospital, where the girl later died. A third person, 19-year-old Isaiyah Wright, was dropped off at Health Central in Ocoee and was later pronounced dead. It has not been disclosed how the 19-year-old was involved in the shooting.

“This devastating incident has sent shockwaves through our community, leaving families in mourning and instilling fear among our residents. In response, we issue this resolute statement to make it abundantly clear that ‘gang and gun violence in our community will not be tolerated and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,’” the state attorney’s office said in a statement.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: