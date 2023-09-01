Woman accused of posing as Tavares High School student

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A 21-year-old woman was arrested after posing as a student at Tavares High School last week, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said a school resource deputy at the high school received a tip on the morning of Aug. 25 about an adult trespassing on school property.

The deputy then found Dakota Adams, 21, on the campus near the auditorium, the release shows. Adams told the deputy she was a senior at the school and only 19 years old, investigators said.

According to the sheriff’s office, school administrators had been tipped off to Adams’ presence on campus earlier that morning, as she had been spotted by campus security cameras.

Adams was taken into custody and faces charges of trespassing and giving false information to law enforcement.

